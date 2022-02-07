It has been four years since Elon Musk launched a Tesla Roadster into space with a rocket as a PR stunt. There is probably little left of the car now.











The Tesla was launched on February 6, 2018 and has been traveling through our solar system for four years. At least, if there’s anything left of the sports car. The car revolved around the sun and is now on its way to Mars at 25,000 to 30,000 kilometers per hour. The Roadster is more than 320 million kilometers from Earth, or more than 20 light minutes.

“I don’t give those materials in such an environment for a year,” says Carroll on the science site LiveScience. What remains is the aluminum floor plate and other metal that was used in the car. plus possibly the glass that was not broken in the collisions with micrometeorites, the scientist explains. The carbon fiber body has probably already disintegrated completely.”

PR stunt

The space Tesla was a PR stunt by Musk, who heads not only the car brand, but also the private space company SpaceX. When their Falcon Heavy rocket had to be tested, Musk put a Tesla Roadster in it. A doll named ‘Starman’ – named after a David Bowie song – was placed in the driver’s seat. Two songs can be heard endlessly on his headphones: Space Oditty and Is there Life on Mars?

With its journey through the universe, the car has already exceeded its 50,000 kilometer turn 6400 times. If the battery were still working, Starman would have listened 396,930 times with one ear Space Oddity listened to since launch, and listened to 534,864 times with the other ear Is there Life on Mars? Since the battery has long since expired, a CD was also included that not only contains the songs of David Bowie, but also all kinds of information about the human race. All aliens have to do is play the CD. See also The girl left the date after one phrase of a new acquaintance

‘Bacteria Bomb’

Shortly after the launch, fears arose that bacteria from Earth could infect other planets. According to Alina Alexeenko, a researcher at the American Purdue University, some bacteria go into a kind of hibernation mode, only to wake up again when conditions become more favorable. In the doomsday scenario of Jay Melosh, also affiliated with Purdue University, the Tesla lands on Mars and any Martians – in whatever form – are infected and destroyed by terrestrial organisms.

Don’t panic, in other words: don’t panic, it says on the display of the space Roadster. According to space experts, only an aluminum frame is left of the car. © Screenshot SpaceX



