Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, the activities of the first session of the “Little Inspiring People” forum, organized by the Family Development Foundation under the slogan “Their young ages…their big dreams” will conclude as part of the Family Development Foundation’s efforts to empower children and youth with social skills and enhance their active participation in society.

The events are organized at the Foundation’s center in Abu Dhabi and aim to enhance children’s skills to express themselves in a positive and healthy way, and develop their creative and innovative skills in employing artificial intelligence to highlight their ideas in the Entrepreneurs Exhibition, in addition to the wide participation of talented children who recorded a prominent presence as inspiring and influential people, as they have skills in multiple fields.

The forum, in which more than 50 children participated, succeeded in highlighting their multiple talents, and reinforced the importance of developing their skills and conveying their influential and inspiring social and media message in attractive ways, through technology, the digital world and social media sites. The forum reviewed the children’s skills and encouraged them to adhere to and develop them for the impact it has on themselves, their family members, their community and their country.

Support and empowerment

Fatima Obaid Al Mansouri, Director of the Family Development Foundation Center in Al Marfa, Director of the Zayed Humanitarian Library Team and Forum Manager, said that the event targets talents in various fields, including: literature, media, art, science and technology, across the UAE. It is an opportunity for children to exchange experiences and develop creative and innovative skills, and also provides an opportunity for children to communicate and interact with each other.

On the sidelines of the forum, the “Entrepreneurs” exhibition was organized, focusing on a group of promising projects created by children. It is an initiative that encourages them to display their entrepreneurial creativity and exchange experiences with other children, and develops their entrepreneurial skills. The number of entrepreneurs reaches 12, including artistic and heritage projects, drawing, arts and design, and sustainable projects such as “beekeeping.”

In addition to the “Entrepreneurs”, a large group of talents participated in various cognitive, musical and artistic fields in the “Talent Exhibition”, in which the talents showcased their experiences and exchanged their expertise with the rest of the children, as well as presenting performances on stage and workshops.

leadership

Participants in the events on the sidelines of the forum expressed their pride and appreciation, stressing that the Family Development Foundation provided them with the opportunity to enhance their commercial and creative skills, and allowed them to promote their products and exchange experiences with their colleagues.

The young beekeeper, Mahra Hamad Al Naqbi, the youngest Emirati beekeeper, who started when she was only 12 years old, said that she was happy to participate in the forum to showcase her products and inspiring experience. Today, she has extensive experience in beekeeping, has more than 20 hives, and has opened a project to sell honey. She also offers workshops to educate children about the importance of bees to nature and the sustainability of resources. She showcases many types of honey and natural beeswax, and introduces children to the types of honey.

The little merchant

Mariam Mohammed Al Marzouqi, from Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, who is showcasing a collection of candles and artworks, said she was proud to share her experience, noting that she loves drawing horses, butterflies and nature.

Saleh Faisal Al Hamdani participates with his distinctive children’s toys, which he started selling to his peers in schools, while Imran Mohammed sells phone covers that he brings with his father’s help from the wholesale market. Musleh Al Aryani said that his project combines the past and the present, and consists of many heritage products, explaining that he benefited from attending workshops, plays and purposeful discussions, while learning about the experiences of inspiring children.

Talent Support

“Media of the future”

The “Little Inspiring People” forum highlights a group of children aged 10-18 who have different and inspiring talents and skills that have contributed to developing their personalities and enhancing their diverse capabilities in various fields, including innovation, sustainability, social intelligence, reading, writing, presentation, speaking, and media skills through theater activities managed by members of the “Future Media” initiative at the Foundation.