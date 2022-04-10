Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With little influx of citizens in the boxes passes the Mandate Revocation process in the city of Los Mochis.

Little by little people are coming to the polls to participate in this historic democratic exercise.

The people who are observed are mostly elderly people.

Some of those attending the polls have stated that they want Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue in power because of the social support he is granting, since they mentioned that no president had supported so much.