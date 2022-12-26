That Christmas combined with Sunday resulted in a sleepy City in the morning. Just at noon yesterday the streets of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area began to recover a bit of life.

In a tour made by MURAL through the main roads, a ‘miracle’ was found: López Mateos Avenue clear! Without agglomeration of automobiles and without mining collisions from Las Cuatas to La Minerva.

The parking lots and entrances to shopping centers such as Punto Sur, Plaza del Sol or Galerías Santa Anita did not reach ten vehicles by 12:00 p.m.

The scene was repeated on Periférico Sur, Avenida Vallarta and Lázaro Cárdenas.

In the downtown area the little influx It was noticeable on Vía RecreActiva, which operated during normal hours from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., but at some points, such as Avenida Chapultepec, around 10 cyclists and two runners passed by every half hour. Barely three people shook off their sleeplessness to go skate.

And, although the empty streets cause rapid transfers, it did little for public transport users because the frequency of the routes took from 30 minutes to an hour.

Through Morelos street, in 60 minutes not a single unit left the T-10 route (626 Fortín, Briseño and Miramar); Line 1 of the Sitren had a distance of half an hour. Route 629 was delayed up to 40 minutes on its routes A, 1 and 2.