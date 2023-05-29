













This little boy rose to fame thanks to his father, who gave him a very special gift. What happens is that he gave him one of these buttons with which YouTube rewards the content generators that reach a goal and that highlights his achievements.

In the case of Braulio, his father made him a wooden button which he himself made by hand, and thus celebrated that his son reached 1,400 subscribers.

@Indie5051’s account shared the photos of the boy holding his father’s gift and then hanging on the wall.

Braulio’s father commented “YouTube do not be offended, I do not have the rights, my son wanted a plaque and I made it for him out of wood for exceeding 1,400 subscribers on his channel”.

Luckily for Braulio and his father, the story didn’t take long to go viral on Twitter and other social networks. So the Latin American YouTube account (@YouTubeLATAM) shared a message.

This says ‘*running to subscribe* I’m sure you’ll have your 100K button very soon’. The fact is that this has not only already happened, but it has even exceeded it by far. Now the channel of Mr. Thailand Countryballs and his friends has more than 136 thousand subscribers.

*runs to subscribe*

Surely very soon you will have your 100K button 🥹 — YouTube Latin America (@YouTubeLATAM) May 24, 2023

What are the YouTube Creator Awards?

The awards that YouTube gives to creators, like the one that Braulio’s father gave him, are a recognition of the effort that youtubers make on their channels to grow and create communities.

The latter responsibly, and to obtain it they must meet eligibility criteria, in addition to adhering to the service’s policies. Based on the number of subscribers, these buttons are awarded and it is something to take into account.

Fountain: Twitter.

Right now, Braulio would get the Silver award, which is what people who reach 100,000 members get. Then follows the Gold one, which is one million, and later, he gets Diamond, which is 10 million.

The most difficult to get is the Red Diamond, since the content creator must have 100 million subscribers. This is how things are usually handled in this video service that has a worldwide reach.

