Little Huopalahti | The garbage roof was engulfed in flames, the windows of the neighboring apartment building were cracked up to the fourth floor

The fire in the garbage shed even damaged the windows of the neighboring apartment building and melted parts of the motorcycle. According to the fire marshal, the fire was started on purpose.

Several times The housing association’s common garbage shed caught fire early on Sunday on Kytösuontie in Helsinki’s Pikku Huopalahti. The fire damaged the vehicles in the parking lot and the windows of the neighboring apartment building.

The rubbish shed was a reasonably large, 25–35 square meter closed wooden roof, says the on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service Kari Ursin.

The rescue service was informed of the fire after four on Sunday morning after a bystander called the emergency number.

The fire managed to grow in size.

“In the adjacent parking lot, two cars were so damaged by fire that they can no longer be used. Plastic parts also melted from two motorcycles, and for example the side lights and mirrors cracked,” says Ursin on the phone.

The fire smouldered so hot that even the windows of the neighboring apartment building cracked up to the fourth floor.

Ursin says that only the charred body remained from the junk shed. According to him, the damage from the fire is extensive, but there was no great risk that it would have spread to the neighboring buildings.

According to the fire chief, the fire was started on purpose.

“The fire was started from the outside. There was burning material outside the garbage shed,” he says.

The police, on the other hand, said in their press release on Sunday a little before morning that the fire had started from a bonfire inside the garbage shed.

The Helsinki police say that they are investigating the case as an aggravated assault and that they will provide more information as the investigation progresses, if necessary.