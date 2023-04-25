Little Huopalahti | Police: A woman who was lying injured in the car was shot

A man was arrested on Monday on probable cause as a suspect of attempted murder in the case of an injured woman found in a car.

Helsinki The woman found in the car in Pikku Huopalahti had been shot, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tuomas Lindholm from the Helsinki police.

The woman was found seriously injured last Thursday. The police are investigating the matter as attempted murder. Lindholm does not comment on the woman’s state of health in more detail.

The man suspected of attempted murder has a history of intimate partner violence. However, the police have not taken a position on what the relationship between the victim and the suspect has been.

Monday the man imprisoned for the most probable cause has previously been ordered by the district court to have a restraining order in 2021. The person who applied for the restraining order was the man’s spouse and he has told the police about several cases of violence.

In the application, he tells about incidents that happened in 2020 and 2021, where a man has hit him in the face and threatened, for example, to stab a woman 40 times if she divorces him.

In the last of the times mentioned in 2021, the woman called the police when the man pulled her by the hair and the couple’s child interrupted the act.

A case regarding suspected abuse is pending in the district court.

The court also includes both divorce applications and requests to cancel the applications. The restraining order was revoked in 2022 at the request of the person who applied for it, because, according to him, things have been agreed upon and violence has no longer occurred.

A 37-year-old the woman was found by her relatives in a car parked on Paimionkuja. He was probably in the car for a long time because he was in too bad a condition to call for help.