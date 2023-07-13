Russian civil servants who are slightly lower in the tree are not covered by the travel restrictions and the stricter supervision from above. They often spend their summer holidays in countries such as Turkey, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Moldova, Vyorstka reports. Remarkably, the officials are advised not to post travel photos on social media. Their children have also been asked not to do so. This in order not to further fuel the dissatisfaction among the Russian population about this. In particular, the popular Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin regularly denounced wealthy women and their children who travel to Paris and London to shop and celebrate, while the sons of many ‘ordinary’ people die on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Despite Western sanctions and visa restrictions, children and close relatives of senior Russian officials still often take holidays abroad, such as destinations in Europe or Asia, for example.

Bali, popular among Russians, is now experiencing other problems. Balinese authorities have called for the termination of visa on arrival for Russians and Ukrainians over misconduct, visa overstays and illegal work. Ukrainians argue that it is mainly Russians who misbehave.