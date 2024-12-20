Deep beneath the Atlantic coast of South America, where the turquoise waters of the Caribbean lap the edges of tiny Guyana, a quiet revolution began to take shape. Until a few years ago, this country, with barely 800,000 inhabitants and an economy based on agriculture and mining, was unknown to most of the world. But in 2015, A discovery would change its destiny forever: ExxonMobil announced that it had found oil in colossal quantities in the Stabroek block, marking the beginning of a new era for Guyana. Less than ten years later and only five after having extracted the first barrel of crude oil. According to the latest data published by the IEA, Guyana would currently be the largest producer (something that was seen coming) of oil in the world per inhabitant, surpassing Kuwait.

Ivan Duque, former president of Colombia, admitted a few months ago in a column published in Project Syndicate that Guyana was on track to overtake Colombia as an oil producer, despite the notable difference in size and inhabitants of each country: “Guyana’s economic boom has been fueled by its enormous oil reserves. After more than doubling its oil production crude oil, the country is on track to produce more than 800,000 barrels a day by 2025. To put it in perspective, Guyana’s oil production is on par with that of much larger countries like Colombia, which has a population of 52 million of inhabitants. Guyana is expected to overtake Kuwait and the other Gulf countries to become the world’s largest oil producer per capita.“said the former president.

Guyana and its oil

Well, if the division is made purely between barrels of crude oil and the number of inhabitants, according to the last month of official data, Guyana would already be the largest oil producer in the world per inhabitant. Performing the division the result is clear. Guyana produces 0.79 barrels of oil for each inhabitantand. The country has 813,000 inhabitants and produced 640,000 barrels per day in October, according to data published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest monthly report. With this data, Guyana would have surpassed Kuwait, where the ratio is currently 0.69. However, this bypass still has certain weaknesses, since Kuwait is producing crude oil below its potential being immersed in OPEC’s policy of cuts. However, this does not detract from what Guyana and ExxonMobil have achieved in just a few years.

Average daily oil production in Guyana.

In less than a decade, the country’s recoverable crude reserves have skyrocketed to 11 billion barrels, according to the most recent estimates. This volume placed Guyana in the pantheon of the great oil nations of America, an unprecedented feat for a country whose GDP barely reached $5 billion before the boom and Now it easily exceeds 20,000 milliongenerating one of the highest GDP per capita in all of America. The Liza field, the first to be exploited, quickly became a symbol of national transformation. To have some vision or context of what this means, a country of 800,000 inhabitants is producing all the amount of oil that South Africa, which has 60 million inhabitants, consumes every day.

It all started five years ago

Oil production officially began in December 2019, when the Liza Destiny FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading unit) pumped the first barrels of crude oil. Since then, the industry has grown by leaps and bounds. According to the International Energy Agency, Guyana currently produces 640,000 barrels of oil per daya figure that not only defies expectations, but also positions the country as the largest producer per capita in the world. The speed of oil development has been dizzying. ExxonMobil, together with its partners Hess and CNOOC, has led this energy revolution, developing multiple projects in the Stabroek block, which covers more than 26,800 square kilometers. Each of the projects in the field have broken records in terms of speed and efficiency, establishing Guyana as an emerging player in global energy markets.

“ExxonMobil Guyana’s deepwater projects are the most successful in the world. In five years, the company has launched three complex offshore megaprojects on schedule and on budget, while advancing plans for five projects production capacity in Guyana is expected to exceed 1.7 million barrels per day, with gross production increasing to 1.3 million barrels per day by 2030,” they say from ExxonMobil in a statement.

“Working together with our partners and the Government, we are doing our part to foster a brighter future for all Guyanese,” said Routledge. “ExxonMobil Guyana proudly celebrates this five-year milestone as a shared achievement, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the people of Guyana.”

Not everything that glitters is gold

But this oil success story is not without challenges. The boom has sparked debates about how to manage income to avoid the dreaded ‘Dutch disease’a phenomenon that has ‘infected’ other oil-rich nations, generating ‘monoculture’ economies, totally dependent on crude oil, addicted to subsidies and without the possibility of avoiding the very volatility generated by crude oil prices. The Guyanese government has established a sovereign fund to ensure that revenues are used prudently, prioritizing infrastructure, education and economic diversification. However, political and social challenges remain, especially in a country with stark ethnic divisions and a history of political tensions.

“Guyana faces significant economic obstacles. To maintain the pace of development and its current growth momentum, the country must adopt immigration policies that will enable it to attract the workforce needed to complete existing construction projects, expand its service sector financial and establishing an industrial and business base. These measures are crucial to achieving full employment and facilitating the rapid expansion of the middle class, thus avoiding social unrest and political instability,” says Duque.

The economic transformation is already palpable. Oil revenues have tripled the country’s GDP in just four years, and the International Monetary Fund predicts that Guyana will be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this decade. Cities like Georgetown, the capital, are experiencing a construction boom, while international companies compete for a share of the nascent oilfield services market.

However, behind the glow of oil, there are shadows lurking. Critics have pointed out that a significant portion of the profits remain in the hands of international companies, leaving the Guyanese government with a limited share. Furthermore, environmental risks are a constant concern in a country known for its biodiversity and fragile marine ecosystems.

Now everyone loves Guyana

Oil has also reconfigured Guyana’s relations on the international stage. Powers such as the United States, India and China have intensified their interest in the country, while border disputes with Venezuela, which claims part of the territory where the deposits are located, have intensified. Energy diplomacy has become a delicate balancing act for Guyanese leaders, who must navigate between cooperation and competition.

Despite the challenges, optimism dominates the national discourse. For many Guyanese, oil represents a historic opportunity to overcome decades of poverty and underdevelopment. Energy revenues could finance hospitals, schools and roads, radically transforming the quality of life of its inhabitants.

The growth of the oil industry is also attracting thousands of foreign workers, changing the demographics and pace of life of Guyana. Full hotels, new restaurants and a booming real estate market are witness to a booming economy, but they also pose the challenge of balancing development with the preservation of cultural identity.

Guyana’s oil field has become a global laboratory for the rapid and efficient exploitation of resources. Advanced technologies, such as FPSOs, have allowed companies to maximize production while minimizing environmental impact. However, with each barrel extracted, the question remains: can Guyana avoid the mistakes of the past and build a sustainable future?

The horizon for Guyana is full of promises and questions. Projections indicate that the country could exceed one million barrels per day by the end of this decade, consolidating itself as a key player in the oil market. But true success will not be measured in barrels or dollars, but in the country’s ability to transform its wealth into a lasting legacy for its citizens.

Guyana’s oil story is a reminder of how one resource can reconfigure the destiny of a nation. From the tranquil shores of the Atlantic to the halls of power in Georgetown, oil has changed everything. The challenge now is to ensure that this change is for the better, in a delicate dance between prosperity and prudence.