Little Greta’s parents, despite the immense pain, donated the little girl’s organs: they will save 3 other children

The small one Greta it will save other lives, the family has donated its organs and they have already been transplanted into three children who were on the waiting list and who, thanks to the generous gesture, will be able to continue living. The four-year-old’s liver, kidneys and heart will bring smiles back to the lives of three families.

What happened to Mazara del Vallo it shocked everyone and led to immense pain, which unfortunately will never go away. Little Greta is fell from the balcony of his home on 2 July. After two days of hospitalization in the Villa Sofia hospital in Palermo, his little heart stopped forever. She died when she was just four years old.

Thanksgiving to the parents of little Greta

His parents, despite the moment they are experiencing, have given their consent to organ donation, saving the lives of other children. George Battagliacoordinator of the Sicilian regional transplant center, through theAdnkronoswanted to thank them publicly:

I want to thank the sensitivity of the parents. In excruciating pain, they sparked hope for other children who were awaiting transplants. This great act of love for one’s neighbor saved three small lives.

THE funerals of little Greta will be celebrated today. The Mayor proclaimed mourning for the city and sent his deep condolences, on behalf of the entire community, to the child’s family.

Mazara del Vallo, for the whole of Italy, is linked to another story that marked the news, that of little Denise Pipitone, kidnapped in front of her home on 1 September 2004. Her mother, Piera Maggio, also published a sad post to say goodbye to little Greta. She is one of those people who can understand pain of the two parents, losing a little daughter and not being able to hug her anymore.

Greta will continue to live inside all those children she will save, a small piece of her there will accompany you for life.