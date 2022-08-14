Life was cruel for the second time with these two parents: they also lost their little Greta, who died at just 2 years old

The small one Greta she died when she was only two years old. A cruel fate that her parents, Gloria Rossetto and Stefano Prataviera are experiencing.

In 2018, this mom and dad lost theirs son Thomas, suffering from a rare, unknown and incurable disease. He was only 19 months old.

Years later, they were forced to say goodbye to their two-year-old daughter as well. Little Greta was hospitalized following one disease, at the pediatric hospital in Padua. Unfortunately, she failed to win her tough battle and her little heart is stopped forever.

The agony of these two parents began when the firstborn was only 11 months old. They got married in 2014, a love theirs that was soon crowned with the most beautiful gift of life: a son.

Despite the unknown diagnosis of the disease, little Thomas has not never lost his smile. He fought to the end, he went off forever a 19 months.

The birth of little Greta

After the blow, the two parents welcomed little Greta in their arms. She too like her little brother always sunny and smiling. Unfortunately, however, life has decided to be cruel for the second time.

A disease has also affected the second child and after a hospitalization, it is died at the age of two.

Today Gloria and Stefano are asking everyone to respect their pain, but the affection they are receiving is truly immense. They are trying to get over the pain for the second time. No mum and no dad should see their children die.

The funeral of little Gloria will be celebrated next Wednesday at 3:30 pm.

Many messages appeared on social media in support of the couple. Little Gloria has joined her little brother Tommaso and if there is only one thing that can hearten the family, it is to imagine them now while they play togetheron the clouds, always with their wonderful smile on their face.