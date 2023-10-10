













Little Goody Two Shoes Reveals Release Date | TierraGamer









The price of this title will be $19.99 dollars, although this varies depending on the country and region. This is how in the European Union it will cost €19.99, while in the United Kingdom it will cost £14.99.

Little Goody Two Shoes is a fairy tale-style title with a look reminiscent of manga and anime, with a plot that has a sinister twist.

We recommend: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth receives 30 minutes of new gameplay during Tokyo Game Show.

This video game belongs to the adventure genre but has horror elements, and is a development by AstralShift.

This is a Portuguese independent developer that usually focuses on proposals that include great cinematics, fascinating stories and great music.

Fountain: Square Enix Collective.

The plot of Little Goody Two Shoes takes place in Kieferberg Village, a town surrounded by mystery. As for the presentation, it is reminiscent of the anime that came out in the 90s as well as in the first decade of the 21st century.

It also takes some inspiration from PlayStation and early PS2 games, as well as RPGs from that era. Elise is the protagonist of this adventure, who is a determined and ambitious young woman.

Get ready to jump into the world of Little Goody Two Shoes on October 31st!

Don’t wait – experience the free #LGTS Demo now as part of #SteamNextFest

Pre-purchase on Steam today and get the amazing soundtrack for free when the game launches. pic.twitter.com/X4TmJScfG3 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 9, 2023

Elise’s ultimate goal is to get rich and get out of the humble life she has led until now. However, in Little Goody Two Shoes The key piece of the story is that she finds a pair of red shoes buried in the backyard of her house.

Fountain: Square Enix Collective.

It is after that he decides to venture into the forest near his town and the plot begins to develop, which to fully understand it will be necessary to wait until the end of the month.

Apart from Little Goody Two Shoes We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)