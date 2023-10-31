













Little Goody Two Shoes: Flavored like a 90’s horror anime









This new game with anime aesthetics is a proposal of horror, life simulation and small mini-games that offer a unique alternative for those players who want something different from games of jumpscares in first person.

The inspiration behind Little Goody Two Shoes

We had the opportunity to talk with the team AstralShiftin charge of developing Little Goody Two Shoesas well as another indie game called pocket mirror, very popular on Steam; and something that was very clear to us is that, despite being a horror game, there was a clear influence from the anime of the 90’s. This is what Kira, artist in charge of the designs in the game, told us:

“Although we took inspiration from many different sources when constructing the art style of Little Goody Two Shoes, the most significant contribution and impact came from 90’s shoujo anime such as Shōjo Kakumei Utena and Magic Knight Rayearth.

As the lead artist, I adjusted my style with a retro inspiration that hopes to evoke familiarity and nostalgia for players, to invite them to remember those childhood memories.”

Source: Square Enix

Truth be told, and as you’ll see in our review here, a lot of this is pretty obvious. Doesn’t Elise’s overall design remind you of dresses from Sakura, from Cardcaptor Sakura? Likewise, more than shoujo, we can also see more recent influences, in horror aspects, such as the designs of the witches of Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

More than terror, an adventure of life

The most curious thing is that Little Goody Two Shoes It is not only presented as a horror story; but involves elements of life simulation that allow us to control Elise in the village and even getting a girlfriend.

Joao Caetano, leader of the team of programmers at Astral Shift, told us about a very important aspect: How to ensure that the user will enjoy all these daily tasks and that it does not generate anxiety when playing and feeling that you are going to fail in life if you do not complete all? (Thank you Persona, Atelier, Story of Seasons and more for the traumas)

Source: Square Enix

“We mainly focus on replayability. The game is designed in such a way that the player will not be able to do everything in a single game, which they are informed from the beginning. You would have to play several times to get all the endings, and be able to discover all the secrets.

To help speed up this process, we work on aspects that improve the quality of life of the game, especially the replayability factor. One of these aspects is the “Skip” button, which can be used at any time to speed up dialogue and cutscenes. This, in addition to several save slots that can be used by players, helps make backtracking an easier process.

We also work to ensure that each ending is unique and interesting, hoping to help alleviate any anxiety the player may feel when playing continuously. We believe that no matter how you play, you will find something to enjoy in every game you have.”

Little Goody Two Shoes It is a unique experience that cannot be pigeonholed into a single video game genre. It is a complete experience that many players will enjoy for each of its sections, especially on these dates of terror that will not let you sleep. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

