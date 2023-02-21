For this reason, the woman will have to remain in prison

The mother who caused deep injuries to her little daughter will have to remain in jail. There 17-month-old girl burned with deodorant spray by the woman she is still hospitalized, in the hope that she will recover. According to the judges, who validated the arrest and detention, the woman could repeat the gesture.

The Court of Review of Milan in fact, it rejected the request for the release of the 28-year-old woman, who ended up in handcuffs on February 4th. She had been spraying deodorant from a can at close range for months.

The court disclosed the reasons that led to the decision. There 17 month old girl lived in a degrading family environment. According to the judges there is a high danger that the woman could repeat the facts of absolute gravity, given the personality of the suspect.

She had no qualms about cruelly damaging her defenseless little daughter, demonstrating an impressive capacity for violence.

Acts that manifested themselves in normals everyday gestures, repeated over time, on a practically daily basis, as stated in the motivations. The child was thus abused several times a day, even in the presence of other people, eluding the attentions of those close to her.

17-month-old girl burned with deodorant spray, mother remains in cell for what she did

According to the motives, the woman was

insensitive to the emotional appeal of one of the most natural affections in a woman’s life, and therefore to the repeated and increasingly loud cries of ache of the daughter at application of the spray.

The child had been hospitalized in the hospitals of Pavia, Varese and at the Polyclinic of Milan. In the little girl’s skin, blood and hair, the doctors had found high levels of a particular aluminum particle, also found in the composition of the deodorant, as reported in the doctors’ report.