Tragedy in Padua, 3-year-old girl runs away from her parents and falls into a drain, unfortunately she dies in hospital

A day of celebration for a family quickly turned into a drama, as one 3 year old girl unfortunately she lost her life after falling into a drainage ditch. She had become estranged from her parents and then the couple made the heartbreaking discovery.

All the investigations into the incident are currently underway by the police, but everything seems to have happened only due to a sad fatality. However, only further investigations will provide concrete answers.

According to the first information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in the early afternoon yesterday, Sunday 23 June. Precisely in the areas located in the province of Padua. The family, together with some friends, had decided to spend time outdoors, having a picnic. For them up until that moment everything was proceeding normally.

But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened. In a second of distraction on the part of the couple, the little girl managed to get away. For reasons that are currently being investigated by the police, unfortunately she fell into a drainage channel and when her parents found her she was already dying.

The death of the 3-year-old girl and the relevant investigations

With the hope of being able to save her, the couple first started the resuscitation maneuvers and then they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers. Everyone arrived on site within a few minutes and tried to do everything possible to save the little one.

They first stabilized her in place and then they had her transported urgently to the emergency room. But it is precisely here that shortly after his arrival, they had no choice but to observe his death.

As per practice in these cases, all the investigations regarding the incident are underway investigations by the police. The officers will have to ascertain whether it was one fatality and all the others hypothesis I’m still under consideration.