There little girl is sick. Concerned parents call emergency responders 118 to see what’s wrong. When rescuers arrive at their home, however, they realize an imminent danger that could cause health problems for everyone. So the family of 10 was saved from a gas leak.

Photo source from Pixabay

This incredible story, which fortunately had a happy ending, took place at Cesate, a city in the province of Milan, not far from the Lombard capital. Around 10.30 pm, 118 received a call from parents worried because their little girl was sick.

THE volunteers of the medical aid they promptly intervened to help the child. And when they arrived in the house they understood the reason for the child’s illness: with a special detector they had in the ambulance they recorded strong carbon monoxide fumes.

Volunteers found a strong presence of this in the house gas potentially deadly. No one had yet noticed the gas leak. Fortunately, alerted by the illness of the youngest, the parents immediately called the rescuers who saved everyone.

8 members of the nuclear family they were poisoned by the potentially deadly gas. The intoxicated people were immediately transported to yellow code in three different hospitals in the area. In detail, they are hospitalized at the Niguarda, Garbagnate Milanese and Saronno health facilities in the province of Varese.

Photo source from Pixabay

Family of 10 saved from a gas leak that could have been fatal for them

Tragedy therefore touched in the municipality of Cesate. THE 118 sanitary ware they had the quick reflexes to recognize the symptoms in the little girl. And luckily the ambulance was equipped, as it should be for any rescue vehicle, the instrument to check for the presence of gas.

Carbon monoxide can be very dangerous.