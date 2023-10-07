Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Split

A pink chair – the ultimate costume? © imago stock&people

A video on Instagram shows a girl who really wants to dress up as a chair for Halloween. The parents take it with humor.

Munich – Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year for many. A little girl from the USA is particularly excited to dress up as a pink chair. Admittedly, the idea isn’t particularly scary. However, she definitely competes with Heidi Klum in the “strange costumes on Halloween” category.

“Like a chair you can sit on?” – parents amused by their daughter’s idea

Little Scarlett’s parents obviously take the costume idea with humor. They ask several times: “Like a chair you can sit on?” And they keep getting the same answer. An Instagram user commented on this with “You’re like, how many times do I have to tell people? PINK CHAIR!”. And lo and behold: the parents actually comply with their daughter’s wishes. Little Scarlett goes hunting for sweets disguised as a pink chair.

The video was created by the Instagram profile “toystorydad”, the father of the pink chair aka. Scarlett posted. He regularly shares posts from his family in Utah with his 124,000 followers. Funny costumes and visits to Disneyland seem to be an integral part of it.

“My niece used to be a scary broccoli”

However, things get really bizarre when you look at the comments. Because the “toystorydad” asks his followers which funny Halloween costumes they have already seen. One user commented that her niece was once dressed as a “scary broccoli.” But that was just the beginning. A few highlights follow:

“My son was the number 4”

“My daughter used to be an elevator”

“A seven or eight-year-old came to my door dressed as a presidential candidate.”

“My daughter wants to go as a belly button this year. Can someone help?”

“My daughter used to be a bacon princess”

“In 1992, when I was eight years old, I was an orange toilet.”

Anyone looking for one Pumpkin for Halloween is probably at the price that a supermarket requires you to reconsider the purchase.