In these hours there is a video that is making the rounds of the web and showing a small incident that took place in a zoo in Mexico, where an animal reacted in the face of a behavior certainly not appropriate of a young visitor. There little girl makes fun of the monkey in the zoo and this reacts by giving her a good lesson.

Photo source from El Universal’s YouTube video

The little girl was in visit to a Mexican zoo. In front of the cages of the spider monkeys, the little girl began to provoke the animal, as shown by several videos made by other visitors who witnessed the scene. The teenager with the phone in his hand starts hitting the cage.

The animal, evidently annoyed by that noise and by a gesture that could be seen as an aggression, reacted, starting to pull her hair and pulling her towards him, towards the railing of the cage. They are excited moments in which he was feared a lot.

The girl’s friends immediately intervene to help her get rid of the tight grip of the animal’s paws. The little girl escapes from the animal with their help, but the monkey continues to chase her and grab a lock of her hair again by pulling her to him.

In the end, the girl manages to run away, after having received a good lesson from an animal that is already forced to live in captivity far from its habitat. Let alone if she then she must also suffer the pranks of the visitors to the zoo.

Photo source from El Universal’s YouTube video

Girl makes fun of the monkey at the zoo: someone teach her respect for animals

Everything ended well and surely the girl will have learned to have more respect for every living being.

Here is the video that is shooting on the web:

Video source from El Universal’s YouTube

Next time this little girl will think twice before disrespecting an animal.