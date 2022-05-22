13-month-old girl who died while on vacation with her parents: the family’s request in a note issued by the mayor

It is a moment of great pain that the family members are experiencing 13 month old baby girl fell from the balcony while on vacation with mum and dad. In a note issued by the mayor, her own parents asked all the press to respect their privacy, given the loss suffered.

Consequently, the Mayor of Pianella, the municipality where they live, was keen to make one public Note with their request.

The tragedy of this little girl only happened a couple of days ago, but the news was released only in the last few hours. It all happened while they were in a resort in Sharm El-Sheikin Egypt.

For the family, the aim was to spend days in the name of fun and carefree. However, suddenly the tragedy occurred that shocked everyone.

From the first information emerged it would seem that the little girl, called Giulia Maianofell from the balcony of their room, while she was among the father’s arms. Unfortunately, due to the violent impact, she died instantly.

The rest of the family in these hours went to Egypt in order to carry out all the necessary procedures. Soon they will also be able to return to Italy with the body. Parents in this moment of such deep pain, made one request to all the press organs, through the mayor of Pianella, Sandro Marinelli.

As can be easily imagined, the family is devastated by grief and is not in a position to make a statement or comment on an affair that, in many respects, will only be clarified in detail in the coming weeks. We therefore ask the media to understand the situation and refrain from seeking direct contact with family members. The only news coming from Egypt reports that the 13-month-old baby did not survive the fall.