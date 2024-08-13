A truly dramatic event took place near a hospital in Turin, precisely in the parking lot of the health facility. In fact, in one of the most unthinkable and absurd places, a very ugly episode took place which had as its bitter protagonist a girl who lost his life.

The tragedy occurred in Turin yesterday sees a two-year-old girl who died shortly after being hit by a car that was reversing. We are in the parking lot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital, a hospital in Turin, and the driver did not immediately realize the tragedy that had occurred behind him.

Little girl dies while with her mother in the hospital parking lot: she was begging

Rushed to critical conditions at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital, the little girl, unfortunately, did not make it and died this morning. The doctors’ efforts to save her life were many and repeated, but every attempt was in vain.

According to the first reports reconstructions of what happened in the parking lot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital, the little girl had suffered two cardiac arrests yesterday at San Giovanni Bosco after the accident. A third arrest had occurred this morning, given the desperate conditions in which she was hospitalized. The last arrest, the most important, was caused by the failure of the vital organs compromised by the serious traumas reported.

The incident occurred while the little girl was with her mother, who was near the hospital asking for help.alms. The driver who accidentally hit the little girl was then taken to the hospital in a state of obvious shock. Today, a small crowd of relatives and friends gathered outside the Regina Margherita hospital to support the little girl’s family, while the police are trying to better understand what happened and reconstruct the incident.

