THE doctors from the Vito Fazzi hospital in Leccein Puglia, were unable to do anything to save the very young life of 6 year old girl in septic shock. His condition was already serious and worrying when he reached the health facility. Despite the care received in the intensive care unit, the little girl's heart stopped forever on the afternoon of Tuesday 9 January.

The 6-year-old girl was originally from Calimera, a city in Salento. Last January 6th she arrived at the Lecce hospital for a serious infection, which had caused her to go into septic shock. The doctors in the intensive care unit immediately took her into care.

The 6-year-old girl's heart stopped beating forever, throwing her family and friends, but also all the healthcare staff of the hospital, into despair. She probably died due to encephalitis, meningitis excluded at the moment.

The entire local community and the staff of the Lecce hospital feel pain and show their condolences to a family who will have to face a very delicate loss. Many had hoped for a miracle.

