The apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store undergo several security checks, but even then scammers can harm users with the help of many apps. More than 2.4 million downloaded apps from the Play Store and App Store have been found that were targeting children. The special thing is that a little girl helped security researchers to find out these scam apps. These apps have been removed by the search engine company.

The tiny user, who lives in the Czech Republic, helped Google to find seven such apps, with the help of which scammers earned $ 500,000 (about 3.7 crores). These details have been shared by SensonTower and it has been reported that a total of 7 apps have been detected, which were earning money by hurting users with the help of adware scam. These apps were showing ads to users in the form of entertainment, wallpaper and music apps, and especially targeted children.

Baby girl reported app

In the Czech Republic, ‘Be Safe Online Project’ was run by Avast, in which children were being told how to stay safe online. In such a situation, the younger user reported the promotion of one of these scam apps on the TikTok profile, after which the whole issue came to light and these apps were removed. Actually, these apps were also being promoted on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. These apps were secretly harming users by reaching them.



Apps removed from Play Store

Both Google and Apple have been alerted about the apps and these apps have been removed from the Play Store. Avast said, ‘These apps show a lot of ads or charge users money between $ 2 to $ 10. Some of these apps are simple games, wallpaper can be changed with the help of some and some vibrate the device or offer the option of music playback. ‘ These apps were being promoted on social media accounts with millions of followers.