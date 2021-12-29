Drama in Teramo, a child goes to wake up her father and finds him dead: Francesco Lelli died at 42

A tragic death occurred in the morning of Saint Stephen. A young father of 42 years old, called Francesco Lelli has been found lifeless in his read. Unfortunately, the attempts of the doctors who intervened were completely useless for him. They could only ascertain his death.

A dramatic story that has broken hearts of many people. The man was well known, because he ran a supermarket in the area.

The drama took place on the morning of Boxing Day, last year Sunday 26 December. Precisely in the home of the family located in Pineto, in the province of Teramo.

There daughter barely 10 years old, still enthusiastic from the Christmas day, as soon as she woke up she went running in his parents’ bed. His intentions were precisely to wake them up to spend more time together.

The mother opened her eyes in a few moments, but the father did not answer. He was lifeless and even his wife’s attempts wake him up, turned out completely useless.

The woman soon became alarmed. For this he asked for the prompt intervention of the 118. The doctors arrived at the family home within minutes, but their attempts to resuscitation they did not lead to anything concrete. The doctors could not help but ascertain the death of the young dad.

The cause behind the death of Francesco Lelli and his past

From a first reconstruction it would seem that the death of man took place for natural causes, most likely a heart attack. Precisely for this reason the prosecutor, right from the start, gave the authorization for the body to the family, in order to proceed with the funeral.

One of his friend, in an interview with the local newspaper the Courier Adriatico, he said: “He was the best person in the world!”

Also according to the story of this person, Francesco Lelli has suffered some severe losses in his life. The older brother died when he was only a child, there mother instead 6 years ago for an illness and the father just died 2 months ago. He left behind his wife Fiorenza and their 10-year-old daughter Alisia.