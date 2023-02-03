Turin, a 4-year-old girl found alone while walking on a train track: the parents’ justification for her act

A story that is truly incredible is the one that happened on the evening of Wednesday 1 February, in the province of Turin. A child of alone 4 years she was found with her dog, walking on some train tracks. Luckily she was brought home safely.

What happened obviously, had a happy ending only thanks to the reports of some people who saw her alone and immediately became concerned.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 19 on Thursday 1 February. Precisely in the small town of San Maurizio Canavese, located in the province of Turin.

The baby was in the house of the grandparentswhile the parents were at work. She took advantage of their moment of distraction and managed to go out at home, in the company of his little dog.

He traveled approx 2km, until people noticed her walking on the train tracks. They immediately alerted the carabinieri, who saw the severity of the case only immediately intervened.

Once we arrived at the scene, however, the girl began to see the agents run to escape. After a short but intense chase, they managed to catch her. On the incident, the police said: “We prayed that a train would not pass by with all our hearts!”

4-year-old girl escaped, the return home

The agents, after having brought her to safety, have her brought back home. But it is precisely here that they discovered one truth that shocked them.

In justifying her escape, the parents said that a few days earlier the little girl had seen a movie where the protagonist, also a child, had embarked on a journey in the company of his faithful four-legged friend.

Most likely the purpose of the little one was precisely that of emulate the protagonist of this film. In fact, she took advantage of a distraction from the gentlemen and ran away, with her dog at the leash. She traveled about 2 km, without anyone noticing her.