Tragedy before Christmas in the province of Frosinone, 5-year-old girl found lifeless in her bed by her parents

A real drama is what a family living in the province of Frosinone found themselves experiencing. Unfortunately two parents found theirs little girl of alone 5 years lifeless in his bed. Doctors' attempts to resuscitate her were of no avail.

The news has cast pain and despair in the hearts of all his loved ones, but also in those of the whole community. Many are now trying to show affection and closeness to the family.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in the early morning of Friday 22 December. Precisely in the family home, which is located in the historic center of Roccaseccain the province of Frosinone.

From what he reports Frosinone Today, the little girl was affected by some pathologies since birth and she was much loved by her parents and also by all her relatives.

On Friday morning the mother and father, worried by the strange silence of the little girl, they went into the bedroom. However, it was precisely when they got closer to their daughter that they realized that he was no longer breathing.

Hence the desperate call to the health workers, who soon intervened in the house. They tried to resuscitate the little girl for a long time.

The death of the 5-year-old girl and the relevant investigations

In the end, however, the doctors had no choice but to give up and then witness his heartbreaking condition death. Attempts to bring her back to life were of no avail.

From what emerged the little girl is died in her sleepbut the cause that led to his sudden disappearance is still unknown.

THE Carabinieri from the local barracks also intervened in the house and started all the relevant investigations. The same Prosecutor's Office therefore decided to transport the body to the hospital morgue Cassino and therefore to also dispose the autopsy on the little girl's body, to establish the exact cause that led to her heartbreaking death.