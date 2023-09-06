Drama in Martinengo, 2-year-old girl found dead in her bed: the hypothesis is that she died of natural causes

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on the morning of September 4th. Unfortunately one 2 year old girl she was found dead in her bed by her mother. The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her life, but were only able to ascertain her death.

The dynamics of this serious affair is now al I sift of the police forces. The investigators could also dispose the autopsy on the baby’s body.

According to information released by the local newspaper, The Echo of Bergamothe events occurred on the morning of Monday 4th September. Precisely in the municipality of Martinengolocated in the province of Bergamo.

The family with two children was in home. The father had just left to go to work and the mother was in her house with her two children. The girl was the oldest and then they have a smaller one.

However, when the woman entered the room around 8 to wake them up, she realized that the daughter he was no longer breathing. Hence the desperate call to the health professionals and also to her husband, who was on his way to work in a company in Romano Lombardia.

Doctors soon intervened in the family’s home, but quickly realized what the situation really was desperate. In addition to the self-medication, a air ambulance.

The death of the 2-year-old girl

They tried to revive her for several minutes, but in the end before the heartbreaking eyes of his parents, they could not help but ascertain his death. His disappearance shocked the community and the family.

For parents, relatives and all friends these are great days grief and sadness. None of them expected to experience such a loss.

The sanitary ware has now decided to transfer the body in the morgue of the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo. The investigators could also dispose the autopsybut for the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that of a death from natural causes.