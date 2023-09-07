The drama of the 2-year-old girl found dead in her bed: the previous hospitalization and the details that emerged

All the investigations of the case for the heartbreaking disappearance of the 2 year old girl, which took place on the morning of Monday 4 September. In order to understand the cause of her death, the prosecutor’s office therefore decided to order an autopsy on the body of her little girl.

The agents who intervened in the house did all the check of the case and from the first investigations, have emerged details very important on the child’s situation.

From what the local newspaper reports Bergamo Newsthe little one had come into the world with various pathologies. For this reason, the Carlo Besta National Neurological Institute was being treated. Thanks to the treatments though, the situation seemed to be improved.

In addition, the previous month the original parents of the Senegalthey had rushed her to Treviglio hospital, for one very high fever. The doctors had ordered hers recovery and all the analyzes of the case.

Investigations revealed that she was suffering from salmonellosis. After the treatments they had ordered his resignation. On the Monday that the death occurred, they had just one planned check routinely.

The autopsy arranged by the investigators will have to clarify the very cause that led to his suddenness death. They want to understand if she lost her life for natural causes or due to one of the pathologies she was suffering from.

The death of the 2-year-old girl and the heartbreaking discovery

The baby’s dad was released before going to work. The mother however, who works as workers in a local company was in their home, which is located in Martinengoin the province of Bergamo.

Once the woman entered the room, she took the baby in her arms, but it was only at that point that she realized that he was no longer breathing. She called both her husband and the doctors, but the doctors who intervened had no choice but to ascertain her death. Mayor Mario Seghezzi wrote about the incident: