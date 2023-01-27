Genzano, a 4-year-old girl left alone at home: found on the street still in her pajamas, investigations into the incident are underway

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days in Genzano, in the Castelli Romani. A child of alone 4 years she was found on the street alone and in pajamas. A group of kids, on their way to school, saw her and alerted the police.

The story could have had a totally different ending if those guys weren’t intervened and had not asked for the intervention of the agents.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Tuesday 24 January. Precisely in the family home, which is located at Castelli Romaniin Genzano, in the province of Rome.

The mother left the house to go and accompany the brother major in school. The youngest was sleeping and the woman was convinced to come back before she did would wake up.

However, things didn’t go as she planned. This is because the child is waken up and went alone to the street, still in pajamaswith the hope of being able to find the family members.

Some kids who were also headed to school, seeing the little girl, decided to warn one lady that was in the area. The latter subsequently decided to alert local police officers to investigate the incident.

4-year-old girl alone on the street: the investigation

Once the mother returned home, instead of finding her daughter still in bed, she saw the little girl who was with them agents. Fortunately, despite the seriousness of what happened, he didn’t report it serious consequences.

Both parents now risk one complaint for the crime of child abandonment. But now only the investigators will decide theirs position and what to do.

The thing in their favor is that they left her alone, in a home environment. The social workers were also notified about the incident, and they are now doing it further updates about the family and the context in which it lives. There will be more updates on the story.