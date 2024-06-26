The Padua prosecutor’s office has investigated the father of the 3-year-old girl who died last Sunday after falling into a drainage ditch in Ponte San Nicolò (Padua) for manslaughter. An autopsy was also ordered on the little girl’s body to understand whether she may have been the victim of an illness.

The little girl, who was in the company of her father, a 39-year-old Cameroonian, and other fellow countrymen for a picnic, walked away, escaping the vigilance of her family and group of friends. Shortly afterwards she was found lifeless in a nearby drainage ditch. Despite the immediate intervention of those present and the 118 medical staff, the little girl, taken to the emergency room of the pediatric hospital in Padua, died shortly afterwards.