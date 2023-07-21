Little girl burned by McDonald’s chicken nugget

The well-known fast food chain McDonald’s has been sentenced to a maxi compensation of 800 thousand dollars to be given to the family of an 8-year-old girl, who suffered a second-degree burn after a chicken nugget fell on her leg.

The story, which took place in the United States, dates back to 2019 when the little girl was 4 years old. To establish the maxi compensation was a court in South Florida which gave reason to the family of Olivia Caraballo.

“I am delighted that the jury has heard my daughter’s voice and has reached a decision,” said Philana Holmes, the girl’s mother, who was driving her car when the chicken McNugget, bought earlier at a drive-thru, fell on her daughter’s leg causing the burn.

The jury found McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods liable for failing to warn of the possible consequences of hot McNuggets distributed from the drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida, where the incident took place.