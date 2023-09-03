Home page World

A toddler is in hospital in Italy. It suffers from a syndrome caused by E. coli bacteria. The operator of a dairy is being investigated.

Coredo – A visit to a mountain hut and dairy in Coredo, South Tyrol, has unexpected consequences for a two-year-old girl. It has been in a hospital in Padua, Italy, since mid-July. The cause was apparently a piece of cheese. That’s what the Italian newspapers report Corriere del Trentino and Trento Today.

South Tyrol: Two-year-old girl in the hospital – E. coli bacteria apparently the trigger

The two-year-old felt uncomfortable with her parents a few days after visiting the alpine hut. According to the reports, the water in the mountain hut was initially suspected as the cause. This is just under an hour away from Bolzano. Laboratory test results eventually provided different insights into the child’s serious condition.

As a result, the small piece of raw milk cheese contained strains of Escherichia coli bacteria, also known as E. coli. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) provides information on the bacteria on its website: “Certain strains of Escherichia coli can in animals and humans cause serious illnesses.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), those bacteria that can cause serious illnesses are called EHEC. EHEC stands for Enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli. The illness of the little girl is one of the EHEC diseases. She is reportedly being treated for ‘HUS’. This is a haemolytic-uraemic syndrome, which is characterized, among other things, by kidney failure, as in the affected child.

EHEC infections: how are they transmitted?

According to the RKI, EHEC infections “can be transmitted in a variety of ways”. It is always an “unintentional oral intake of traces of faeces, such as contact with ruminants or when eating contaminated food”.

According to the BfR, “animal foods such as meat and dairy products are particularly at risk” of being contaminated with the germs.

The RKI names contaminated water and human-to-human transmission as other transmission routes. Animal-to-human transmission is also possible.

Case in South Tyrol: child falls seriously ill after consuming a small piece of cheese – investigations are ongoing

Loud Trento Today The public prosecutor’s office and the health department are already investigating the operator of the dairy. The investigations are about serious bodily harm and a violation of the law on the preparation and administration of food. 450 loaves of cheese were confiscated.

In Germany, there are occasional food recalls due to E.Coli bacteria. At the end of 2022, a manufacturer warned against consuming flour. (mbr)