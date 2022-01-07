A severe and sudden mourning hit the community of Marcianise, in the province of Caserta. Unfortunately a baby of suns 3 years is died a few days after the discovery of a serious illness. The attempts of the doctors, who did everything possible to help him, were useless.

Really heartbreaking news that it is widespread very fast in the country. Many are now showing affection and closeness to his parents, struck by the tragic mourning.

He was called Gennaro De Renzo and until the day he began to feel ill, he was a child cheerful, happy and carefree. He was lively and had never shown any kind of health problem.

However, precisely in the period of the Christmas holidays something really terrible has happened. Parents realized that their little one was bad. He accused some strange ailments.

Precisely for this they immediately took him to the hospital, but the doctors after all checks of the case, they realized that his conditions were severe. In fact, they arranged his transfer at the Santobono hospital in Naples.

It is in this structure that mum and dad made the terrible discovery. Doctors have diagnosed to the little Gennaro a advanced cancerpractically incurable.

The tragic death of the 3-year-old boy, suffering from a serious illness

From that moment the situation of the child got worse day after day. In fact, with the passage of time, his hopes of survival had become lower and lower. Until yesterday, Thursday 6 January, his heart has ceased to beat forever.

The news has spread very quickly in the community and many are showing affection and closeness to the family. They also released gods messages of condolence on social networks.

The funeral of the little one is scheduled for today, Friday 7 January, at the Cathedral of Marcianise. The little white coffin will arrive at the church 30 minutes before of the beginning of the funeral rite.