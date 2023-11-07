The results of new tests carried out on the lifeless body of little Francesco Del Moro are awaited

The little one didn’t make it Francesco Del Moro, passed away forever at just 10 years old, after two weeks of fever. His agony had begun around mid-October, the child had felt ill at school. He had a high fever.

On October 31, after his condition continued to worsen despite the treatment and the days that had passed, his parents decided to take him to hospital. Francesco Del Moro was immediately admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and the doctors did everything possible to save his life. Unfortunately, every attempt was in vain and several days later, on November 3, the minor’s heart broke stopped forever.

Francesco Del Moro: meningitis excluded

Initially, the hospital team had hypothesized one meningitisbut the investigations gave negative outcome. Now investigations are underway to understand what led to the death of the 10-year-old child. His disappearance is still shrouded in mystery.

The Padua hospital is carrying out all the tests on the minor’s body, to shed light on the cause of death and to provide answers to his family. The little boy leaves behind his mother Manuela, his father Stefano and his little sister Benedetta, who is only 2 years old. It will take days before the full autopsy report is filed.

Today, November 7th, at 3:00 pm, the funeral by Francesco Del Moro at the church of San Floriano in Marostica.

