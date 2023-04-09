Actor from “Little Faith” Alexander Negreba died two weeks after the death of his wife

Soviet and Russian actor and director Alexander Negreba, who played the role of the brother of the main character in the film “Little Vera”, died at the age of 62. About it informs portal “Inspector”.

According to the source, Negreba died in his sleep after a long battle with lung cancer. It is reported that the artist survived his wife, theater and film actress Elena Koptseva-Negreba, who passed away on March 24, by only two weeks.

In 1982, Negreba graduated from GITIS, his screen debut took place in 1987. In 1995, the actor became a member of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Soviet and Russian theater and film actor Mikhail Chigarev, who played the role of a raider in Nikita Mikhalkov’s film “Friend among Strangers, Stranger Among Friends”, died at the age of 79. The artist died after a long illness, the obituary says.