Smartphone prices High-end products have grown unstoppably in recent years. Phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max exceed the barrier of 1,200 euros. They are terminals that are not available to many users. The manufacturer Poco aims to democratize the high-end. Its new flagship to achieve this is the Poco F3, a device that stands out precisely for its quality-price ratio. The terminal incorporates some features typical of the high-end, both in terms of screen and performance, for 349 euros. Even so, its cameras can be improved.

Poco was born in 2018 as a Xiaomi sub-brand. This last Chinese manufacturer surpassed Samsung, Huawei or Apple in sales in Spain during several months of 2020, as indicated by the market analysis brand Canalys. Last year Little announced that was no longer integrated into Xiaomi and thus became an independent company. The company is especially relevant in countries such as India, where it has become the third brand in the online market, according to the newspaper The Financial Express citing data from the signature of Counterpoint investigation. The manufacturer boasts that some of its terminals, for example the Poco X3 NFC, have become bestsellers in several countries.

EL PAÍS has tested the new Poco F3 for a few days. It is a phone made of glass and with an aluminum frame that is quite comfortable in hand. It measures 16.3 centimeters high and 7.6 wide and is 7.8 millimeters thick. Its rear stands out for a rectangular camera module that protrudes slightly. In it, two large circular sensors stand out, one on top of the other. Among them, there is another smaller sensor and a microphone. The rear of the terminal, which has slight curves on its sides, does not get too dirty. When using the model that this newspaper has tested, which is white in color, hardly any fingerprints are marked.

The AMOLED screen of the terminal is 6.67 inches and stands out for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. The older it is, the more seamless the experience. The smartphone Allows you to activate the 120Hz refresh rate or use a 60Hz refresh rate to save battery life. Other high-end terminals that incorporate panels with a 120 Hz rate are the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the iPhone still lags behind in this regard. The powerful iPhone 12 only reach 60 Hz.

Photographic section

In addition to a 20-megapixel front camera, the Poco F3 has three rear sensors: a 48-megapixel main one, an eight-megapixel wide-angle, and a five-megapixel telemacro. In general, the results obtained are adequate. But, while they are correct for a terminal for this price, the cameras cannot cope with those of multiple smartphones High-end in the market with significantly higher prices such as the iPhone 12, the Galaxy S21 or the Xiaomi Mi 11.

On sunny days and with light, the photos come out quite well and with an adequate dynamic range. However, a higher level of detail is sometimes missing, especially when zooming in on images. The sensors suffer especially in low light conditions. For many users, the results from the Poco F3’s cameras will be more than enough. But it’s probably not what the most demanding people in this section or content creators are looking for.

The Poco F3, which is compatible with 5G networks, has one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors for the high-end: the Snapdragon 870. The terminal that this newspaper has tested has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The performance has been very good in practically all cases. In addition, it has 4,520 mAh of battery and 30W fast charge. The autonomy of the terminal reaches the whole day with normal use. However, it can be fair for users who make more intensive use. Contrary to the latest steps taken by companies like Apple or Samsung, Poco includes the mobile charger in the box. With fast charging, it is possible to fill the battery in less than an hour.

