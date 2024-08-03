Little Enrico Fertitta died at 3 years old in his home pool, his father’s desperate attempt to save him and his mother’s desperate screams

He was called Enrico Fertitta the 3-year-old boy who, yesterday, Friday, August 2, lost his life by drowning in the pool outside his home. The officers quickly arrived on the scene and, as is standard procedure, began all the necessary investigations.

At the moment however, even from the story desperate of his family, everything seems to have happened because of a sad fatalitywhich ultimately left him no escape. His father’s desperate attempts to save him and his mother’s screams were in vain. Today he would also have turned 3.

The drama of this family who lives in a small villa located in Via Tritone, in the area of Sferracavalloin the province of Palermo, occurred around 15 yesterday, Friday 2nd August. From what the family members said, in those minutes little Enrico was at Bed with his dad Joseph Fertittawho works as a computer scientist.

It is not yet clear why, but while the mother was at home with her eldest son of 8 years, the little boy managed to go out alone. Without anyone realizing it, it has also happened dived in the swimming pool that is outside the house, but once in the water it never resurfaced again.

Enrico Fertitta’s father’s desperate attempts to save him and his mother’s desperate screams

It was the mother who discovered that the little boy was not at home. lass who takes care of children. He asked his parents for help, who immediately started looking for little Enrico, but it was his father who found him by now lifeless in the water.

The man, hoping to be able to save him, immediately pulled him out and started to revive him. The mother, on the other hand, started to scream desperately and the neighbors, realizing the seriousness of the incident, quickly raised the alarm, but when the paramedics arrived there was nothing more that could be done for the little boy. Don Francesco DiPasquale on the drama that has struck this family, he said: