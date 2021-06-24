On Sunday the announcement about Eliza Moore that no one would ever want to read: the little girl of only two years did not make it

A few weeks ago, the words of the child’s parents Eliza Moore, had already resounded to tear the hearts of the many followers who followed and supported the little girl in hers battle against cancer. The little girl had discovered that she suffered from this terrible disease more than a year ago, when she was not yet one year old.

There was born the idea of ​​his mom and dad to set up a TikTok profile on which to tell the battle of their little girl. The intention was to provide support psychological to all those who were facing the same obstacle, but also that of receive it, that support.

The success of the account was extraordinary. Beyond 5 million people they got hooked on that sweet and unfortunate little girl and started to support it day after day.

A few weeks ago, an announcement came that hurt everyone so much. Eliza’s disease, which at the beginning it seemed to have regressed, was back more aggressive than ever. The doctors had told the family that he wasn’t there nothing more to do. From there, the parents’ decision stop treatment and to fully enjoy their little girl’s last days.

A few days ago, the announcement of Eliza Moore’s death

That battle, last Sunday 20 June, Eliza Moore lost it. Unfortunately, cancer has prevailed and on the profile Instagram of Kate Hudson, the ad appeared that everyone hoped they would never have to read.

When the bonds of life are broken and a child has to separate, there is nothing that can ever heal a parent’s broken heart.

I don’t know how we’re going to do it without you. I know we promised you we’d be brave, but we’re broken. Even though we know that you are no longer suffering. I thought that because we knew you were going to leave, your death wouldn’t be so sudden. But it did. I was not ready to see what I saw.

I woke up this morning, still half asleep, and took your hand. But you were not here. You left last night. In a van that took you away. I wanted to run after you. But I couldn’t. I have to accept this new reality… but I’m not ready to let you go. I don’t think I’ll ever be ready to move on.