Two Spanish companies participate in the second Major Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), recently approved by the European Commission. It’s about the manufacturer Little Electric Cars, specialized in special vehicles, and Ferroglobe, one of the largest producers of silicon alloys in the world.

The new initiative, called ‘European Innovation in Batteries’, “bets on industrial sovereignty in the field of automotive batteries and storage in the face of the strength of Asian countries”, in the words of the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto. The total public injection will be 2,900 million euros among the 42 participating companies from all over Europe, although Brussels hopes that they will serve to activate another 9,000 from private funds

“It is a pride to have passed the cut of the European Commission”, they explain to ABC from Little Electric, based in Pontevedra and ten years of experience. The project, which will create 35 jobs, will focus on the circular economy and the reuse of batteries once their use in a vehicle ends. “There is a strong component of innovation because”, they detail.

The company, which has also converted classic vehicles into electric vehicles, has made an initial investment of, which will now be reinforced with European funds, although they still do not know the exact amount they will receive. And construction work has already started on the new facilities for the battery recycling activity.

“A few years ago we started to see that something had to be done with the batteries in electric vehicles after their useful life ended. Although the vehicle is destroyed, the battery can have a second life, not in the automotive industry, where the standards are very demanding, but as accumulators or in photovoltaic fields », details its manager. Ruben White, between calls from different media, interested in the role of the Pontevedra company in a program of the magnitude of the IPCEI. It is also the first time that Spanish companies participate, after our country did not have representation in the first program, closed in December 2019, from which came, for example, the installation of a gigafactory of PSA and Total in Germany.

“We were clear that we could not compete at the level of giants like LG in the manufacture of batteries, but we have defended ourselves well in the second life project for batteries,” explains Blanco. The company, specialized in the manufacture of special vehicles, although with projects already to develop five-ton vans, has thus managed to open a gap in a program in which manufacturers of the stature of Fiat Chrysler, BMW or Tesla.