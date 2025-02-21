Despite the defeat against Gent (0-1) this Thursday at Benito Villamarín, this being also the first time that Betis does not mark at home this season, the Verdiblancos achieved the pass for the next Ronda of the UEFA Conference League, asserting the imposing triumphal by 0-3, in Belgium, of the first leg of that round of access to the round of 16. 14.00 on Friday when the draw of the round of 16 of this continental tournament begins. In addition to the pairings of this round, the complete picture will also be confirmed to the final, set for Wednesday, May 28, with the Municipal Stadium of Breslavia (Poland) as headquarters. Position in the league phase of the Conference League, Betis already knew that, in case of achieving the classification in the intermediate play off, His next opponent could be Chelsea or Vitoria de Guimaraes; respectively, first and second classified of that first phase of the competition. In this sense, the Bético set will not be serial head in these next round of 16, which will be played between March 6 and 13. With which, the first leg would be already defined to be played at Benito Villamarín, while the return would take place in Stanford Bridge in London or in the doming , the condition of standard heads is lost. With which, from the mentioned round, it will also be raffled which teams would act as premises and which as visitors.

