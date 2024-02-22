After several years of silence, Little Devil Inside has resurfaced. You may need to cast your minds back to remember this one. Little Devil Inside first came to light – at least on Eurogamer – back in 2015, when the game achieved its Kickstarter funding goal, although trailers had floated about before then.

Things then went quiet, before it popped back up in 2020 at a PlayStation 5 reveal event. The following year, we got word that Little Devil Inside would release towards the end of 2022, which evidently did not happen.

Now, developer Neostream has re-emerged with its first Kickstarter post in four years and a new teaser for Little Devil Inside. The post reads a tad awkwardly, and I suspect it has been run through translation software before being published. However, it appears that there has been quite a lot happening behind the scenes at Neostream, with some kind of disagreement happening between members of the development team.

It all “began with a dream of two brothers. You supported. We became a team, then grew into a company and tried many hands to make light work,” Neostream wrote. “Along the way in all efforts to make a great game, many great people have come and gone. People with respectable but different purposes and pursuits.”

Neostream stated it is “responsible for not being able to embrace the differences”. It then apologized to its community, before announcing it was “back” but with a smaller team which has a “single, common purpose – just to make a great game”.

Neostream said it will “fulfil” what it first set out to do all those years ago, and while the studio admitted this doesn't make up for the delays and radio silence, the Little Devil Inside team is “stronger” than ever.

“We have truly started discussions regarding publishing and once this clears out, hopefully we'll be able to answer what everyone wants to know,” he said. “Thank you all. For everything.

“We've not forgotten. Never will.”

In addition to this post, the team shared a collection of gameplay clips for Little Devil Inside titled Despite all. These clips have been developed in Unreal Engine 5 and I have to say, it looks great. You can have a watch for yourself in the video above.