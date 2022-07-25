Little Devil Inside is a curious game and we have been hearing about the action adventure title for eight years now Neostreamborn as a Kickstarter project in 2016 and transformed into a timed exclusive for PlayStation with a new presentation in 2020.

Last year, Little Devil Inside received another new trailer, which gave the title a roughly 2022 launch window, but updates on the game have not arrived since.

However, it seems that we may soon have some information. The Twitter page @PlaystationSize routinely follows the PlayStation Network database and updates made, and it appears that an update for Little Devil Inside has recently been posted on the PSN backend. According to the page, the game should be released inwinter of 2022.

🟩 Next: Little Devil Inside pic.twitter.com/dWRfHbCPVa – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 19, 2022



Winter 2022 – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 19, 2022



If so, then Little Devil Inside is expected to receive an official update in the coming weeks or months. If Sony really has a PlayStation Showcase planned for September, as many have speculated, we might see something of the title on this occasion.

Little Devil Inside is in development for PS5, PS4 and PC.

Source: Gamingbolt.