Anna Lena Kiegerl

Now there is sad certainty – little Danka (1) is dead. But the girl's body remains missing and the course of the crime is also unclear.

Bor – The case of one-year-old Danka has been bothering the Serbian police for a week and a half now. On March 26, the girl disappeared without a trace after playing with other children. Since Thursday (April 4th) there has been sad certainty – little Danka is dead. The Interior Ministry in Belgrade announced that the child had been run over by a car near her parents' home. Two suspected perpetrators have already been arrested – but the girl's body has not yet turned up and the suspects are blaming each other.

Little Danka is dead: disappeared just a few meters from her parents' house

Little Danka disappeared on March 26th. The girl was playing with other children in front of her family's house in the village of Banjsko Polje near Bor. The child's mother had only briefly gone into the house to provide the children with drinking water when the one-year-old disappeared. The missing person case caused a national kidnapping alarm in Serbia, and a search message was sent to every cell phone in the country. On Sunday, the search was expanded to include all of Europe and Interpol was called in.

Danka was run over and strangled – she is said to have woken up in the trunk

The sad news followed on Thursday (April 4th): Danka is dead. Two municipal workers, both 50, are said to have run over the girl with their company car just a few minutes after her disappearance.

The men thought the girl was dead. The child was then packed into the trunk. The head of the criminal investigation department, Ninoslav Cmolić, said this on Serbian television. The Serbian media reports about this Blic. However, Danka woke up and one of the suspects strangled her.

Suspects contradict each other in the Danka case – body still missing

However, it is still unclear who strangled the little girl. The problem: The two alleged perpetrators accuse each other of committing the crime. The body is said to have been disposed of in a landfill, but the lifeless body has not yet been found. There is also the assumption that the body could have been hidden elsewhere.

The search for the little girl's body will continue. But even if the body is not found, the alleged perpetrators could be convicted. This is how lawyer Alexander Betz explains it when asked IPPEN.MEDIA: “You can convict without a body, but it’s much more difficult.”