Perhaps it was never Havana in the mid-twentieth century. Saint Louis has a long jazz legend, but the streets did not play saxophone solos or improvise under the heat of a candle. The one that was the capital of West Africa and welcomed French fortunes in its colonial houses, covered the nights with concerts by a dedicated public, dances in crowded rooms or prayers to the land through tapping and percussion. Today, despite the fact that some appointments are kept in honor of the music, the playful atmosphere has languished to almost atony. There are bars where you can have a drink and wiggle until late, no doubt. However, the decline in the purchasing power of the neighbors and the low profitability for businessmen have left a list of corpses in the collective memory and a city without a night beat.

Facing the vibrant Dakar early mornings, with a settled circuit and endless early mornings, Saint Louis crawls on the back of foreign tourism and some specific performance that attracts customers. Some young people and, above all, people with a greater experimental background, still murmur names from recent entertainment: La Papaye, Dosso, Casino … All closed for months due to the gradual lack of activity.

One of those responsible for those spaces is Jay Hernández, manager of Siki Hotel and promoter of the Metissons festival, which took place last November. “There is no money,” he sums up, “people are bald.” Do not beat around the bush: the low economic level of its 400,000 inhabitants is what directly affects leisure of any kind. He is also followed by the prefects of the Muslim religion, the majority in Senegal (around 94%), which prohibits the consumption of alcohol. Or the stabilization of tourism, which from 1996 to 2004 caused accommodation to double, but is now growing limply and with less spending per person (per year, the number of visitors has grown to 1.35 million throughout Senegal, but the expense has gone from about 540 euros to 360 per trip, according to state data).

Now young students stay on campus or even stand on the sidewalks just looking at their mobile

“The problem is that in Saint Louis there was a crisis in 2009-2010 and people ran out of money to spend. There was a time when only the touba (foreigners) ”, explains Marcel Farag, a 33-year-old Senegalese businessman of Lebanese and Cape Verdean descent. “Tourism is very capricious, it generally occurs in the less hot seasons, and for those from here, the entrance to a disco sometimes cost them the same as a month’s room”, Farag analyzes. Before, he recalls, students used to spice up the night, even if it was walking along the river, having a drink or enjoying music in the street or at a local. Now there is a greater tendency to rest in the university campus or even to remain on the sidewalks looking at the mobile. As he says, “everything has changed a lot.” “They talk on WhatsApp and listen to music with their headphones. They don’t come out. And at a certain point they consider leaving, so Saint Louis loses an important age group ”, he laments.

Diouf Mamadou is an example of these reflections. It comes from Tukar, a town in central Senegal, near the capital. He is 25 years old and has been in Saint Louis for five. He is studying the branch of linguist in Spanish philology and barely leaves campus. “My colleagues and I usually spend our days here. We study, we talk in the gardens or we go to the canteen ”, he says while serving himself a maffé (typical dish of rice with peanut sauce) in the general dining room of the faculties, included in the monthly fee for the residence hall. Diouf makes calculations of what he pays for the bed and maintenance and what he would need to move to the places where there are bars: he does not pay the bills. For almost all students, a night out is an unattainable whim. Even an afternoon of coffee and chat somewhere other than a street stall.

The only thing that seems crowded is the Flamingo, a riverside restaurant and pool bar, from where you can see the iconic Faidherbe Bridge. Jose Miguel Cerezo

“There is atmosphere. It is not like Dakar, but there is something, “says laconic Omar, owner of Ndar Ndar, a coffee and music shop located in one of the main streets of the island, tourist and central area of ​​Saint Louis. In the time when he exposes his (relatively optimistic) version of the night, the place is empty. The prices of your letter are not suitable for national pockets. And this thirty-year-old who spends long periods in Paris believes that all is not lost: “Cities evolve and that has happened in Saint Louis,” he concedes.

Nothing to do with what a French businessman thinks who prefers not to give his name. He is the owner of one of the brightest nightclubs on the boardwalk. He has been trying to get it afloat for seven years, “and it doesn’t come out.” “I settled here and decided to mount it because I saw that this was evolving,” he says, “but it has become stagnant.” Only a few couples go to his joint, who make a romantic space between neon and empty armchairs. “Young people leave and foreigners do not party,” he sentence as he finished lifting the metal curtain. In his last regrets, this middle-aged man refers to the “harassment” of the police. “They put more and more obstacles: the volume, the closing time. They are suffocating us ”, ditch, without wanting to give more thought to the matter and stretch the anger.

To find a plan that lasts, you have to stay on the island

This anonymous protagonist of the Saint Louis night points out that a couple of places are still saved on the other side of the city, in the Balacoss neighborhood. They are the Taf Taf and the Galaxy. Of the last one we hear anecdotes of collective madness caused by the alcoholic state of the parish. However, the days in which these nonsense occur are few: they are reduced to a specific weekend. The rest of the time, the liveliest thing in the area is La Source, a restaurant whose main dish is warthog and where they serve cold beers in the middle of a garden infested with mosquitoes. The atmosphere is only enlivened by a television where you can watch football games or prayer sessions.

To find a plan that endures you have to go back to the island. On the same street are concentrated the Embuscade, a bare room with tiled floors and a billiard where some tourists in suspenders start the night, and the Iguane Café, with two security officers and a track that shakes with the latest reggaeton hits. Admission is free, but it implies a mandatory drink even if it looks empty. As the night progresses, an already animated customer approaches, but does not finish taking off. Or, at least, it doesn’t have the pull of a few years ago, when the toasts lasted until dawn, according to the people in charge of the door. “Now it’s going through streaks. It’s very intermittent, ”they mutter.

Under the neon lights of the Flamingo club, taxi drivers await customers. On the same street there are two other establishments: Vip Club Mix and Le Spoutnik. Jose Miguel Cerezo

The only thing that seems crowded is the Flamingo, riverside restaurant and pool bar. Its views of the Faidherbe Bridge, which links the island to the peninsula and has become a symbol of the city, illuminate the terrace. There, a couple of rows of tables and a garden are gradually filling up with regulars and newcomers. Sometimes the scene is completed by a band playing live. “From my experience, I can say that there is not much movement,” says Trevisso, a singer from reggae. “We played in several bars and you can see that the audience volume has dropped,” agrees his partner Milk. If music is not included, the usual is to see groups drinking beer and chatting peacefully. Waitresses wander the aisles in streaks. Meanwhile, they stand up until the congregation drains their drinks. Bintou, one of them, is 20 years old and has been in the job for a few months: “In Saint Louis there is not much to do, but there are not many people who go out. The normal thing is to stay at home. That is why many bars have closed ”, he says.

Amar and Julio, two clients aged 48 and 51, reinforce their testimony: “The night in Saint Louis has come to a standstill. The role of the police in all this must be mentioned: they harass the entertainment venues. We are very pissed off ”, affirm these two insiders of the world. They prefer not to say their last names because they run several businesses and fear “consequences” if they do. They accompany his words by pointing to the Spoutnik or the Vip Mix Club, opposite the Flamingo. Under its neon lights only taxi drivers in waiting position shine. Amar and Julio regret that the festive spirit of this city has diminished so much and only appears “a little” in the jazz festival, held in May. Nothing to see, they protest, with times gone by, when Saint Louis was not Havana, but it looked like Dakar.

