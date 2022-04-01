An SUV had overwhelmed him and his grandmother a week ago: for little Damiano Merlitti, only 9 months old, there was nothing to do

After 6 days of prayer and hope, the light went out completely for the family of Damiano Merlitti. The little boy, who was only 9 months old, died yesterday morning at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, where he had been hospitalized since March 25, after an elderly man had run over him in Pagliare di Morro D’Oro, in the province of Teramo.

The accident occurred in the early hours of last Friday, March 25, in the streets of Straw of Morro D’Oro, in the province of Teramo. Damiano was quiet in his stroller and was taking a walk with his grandmother, a 62-year-old woman.

Suddenly the two were overwhelmed by an SUVa white Jeep Renegade, driving a 89 years old. The man, from Roseto, where he is known and respected and where in the past he had also held the position of “watchful grandfather”, declared that he had not seen them because of the sun on his face.

The woman was thrown several meters, while the child, thrown off the stroller fell to the ground already unconscious. The stroller itself was then crushed by the car against a post of a traffic sign.

The intervention of the rescuers on the spot, alerted by witnesses who witnessed the scene. The doctors transported the child to the hospital in Teramo, but due to his desperate condition he was transferred to the Infant Jesus of Rome.

There Grandmother, slightly injuredis still in Teramo where the doctors are treating her.

A country in shock for the death of Damiano Merlitti

That March 25 was followed by days of anxiety, fear and above all prayers. But the hope that little Damiano Merlitti could recover, it died out definitively yesterdaywhen his little heart stopped beating forever.

Romina Sulpizzimayor of Morro D’Oro, the small town in Abruzzo where the child’s family lives, said:

We are dismayed, the city was stunned by such horrible news, we had all hoped for a miracle. For the funeral I arranged city mourning.

Until yesterday, the driver of the SUV that caused the accident was accused of serious personal injuries by the prosecutor Andrea De Feis. But now the indictment will obviously have to be changed to street murder.