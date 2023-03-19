Severe mourning in the city of Udine, unfortunately little Cristian Zozzoli lost his life at the age of 10 after a heart transplant

A very serious mourning is what has hit the city of Udine in the last few days. Unfortunately the little one Christian Zozzoli he died at the age of 10, after an inflammation and a heart transplant, which his heart rejected. Now many are trying to show closeness to his family.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are experiencing his relatives, those who knew him, but also his friends who, since his hospitalization, have made the typhus for him.

Little Cristian lived in the city of Udine with his family. For some time now she had been suffering from Endocarditis and had been hospitalized in the Padua hospital for 19 days.

The doctors of this hospital followed him from the first diagnosis. They have always tried to go the extra mile for help him and to try and save his life, but lately his condition is you get worse.

Unfortunately the child who was only 10 years old, had an inflammation. During these days of hospitalization the doctors have tried to do everything possible, even to submit him to a transplant of heart.

The surgery seemed to be successful and everyone was over the moon. However, shortly after the body of hers has rejected this new heart and in the end, the doctors had no choice but to surrender and ascertain his deathlast Thursday 16 March.

Condolence messages for Cristian Zozzoli

Cristian had a great love for karate. Since his hospitalization, his friends have always supported him. Unfortunately he left mom Arianna, dad Rudy and all those who loved him. Gym managers Okinawan Fight where the little one trained, in a post about they wrote:

Cristian Zozzoli, the first student to wear the colors of our School, leaves us forever. In the last days of last month Cristian’s heart was attacked by an infection which forced him to face a tough operation, but it wasn’t enough.