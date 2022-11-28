Little Christmas | Sipoo municipality’s little Christmas party caused a stir – The chief who ordered the performers: they weren’t strippers

The municipality’s little Christmas parties were a blast when burlesque artists were seen as performers.

Sipo the municipality’s personnel celebrated Christmas on Friday. The aftermath of the party has continued well into Monday, when different media reported that two female strippers appeared at the party and stripped themselves almost naked.

The performers had been ordered by the municipality’s new head of culture and leisure Christian Sandström.

What so the party was ordered and why?

According to Sandström, at least not strippers, but burlesque artists. The purpose was to entertain the partygoers.

Burlesque as an art form means a theatrical, even caricature and usually naughty performance. In Helsingin Sanomat, burlesque was described as having turned into “every nation’s little Christmas entertainment” already in the year 2014so it’s not about a new craze.

First, it was thought to order a group of male dancers, the Hunks, for the party, says Sandström.

“I just said that it would be much nicer for me to have such an artistic burlesque performance”, he recounts the events.

“However, it is an art form that has been salon-worthy for quite a long time, a respected and difficult art form.”

The purpose of the presentation was to cheer up the staff. The order included a performance of less than half an hour, which was shown in the early evening.

Sandström thinks that the skein was created as the sum of many factors.

“Maybe someone didn’t quite understand, or doesn’t know what burlesque is,” Sandström reflects.

“But it’s not a strip show, and these artists are definitely not strippers.”

The beginning originally, the hope was to have a group already known to Sandström, who he thought would be suitable for the occasion. When this group didn’t even make it, another performer was searched for.

Sandström was not familiar with the new performer. There were two performers in the program number, the commissioned artist himself and his partner.

“That’s why we didn’t know exactly who was coming to perform for us.”

The performer’s website specifically advertises burlesque, and he has also participated in a show that was part of the program of Helsinki Day.

Sipo municipal manager Mikael Grannas told Ilta-Sanom that he sent a message of apology to the staff due to the incident.

Sandström himself says that he was surprised by the uproar that arose from the party. He thinks that some of the audience did not understand what burlesque is. Or they understood but just didn’t like it.

“Well, everyone doesn’t always have to like everything.”

Sandström has been working as culture and leisure manager since autumn, but before that he was mainly known as an actor.

Because of his background, he says he knows that labeling the work as something else feels like “quite a slap in the face” to the artist, especially when the performers themselves emphasize that their number is a tribute to femininity.

“I feel really sorry for these artists that they are being ripped off like this.”

Sandstrom wasn’t actually present at the party, and therefore can’t describe the first reactions of those present. However, based on the feedback after the party, it would seem that at least some of the partygoers found the program number a refreshing change.

“But I think that a few gravel voices have taken offense to this show, and because of that, a terrible halo has now arisen from this.”

In retrospect, Sandström thinks that the timing of the performance was bad. Maybe the program number would have been better for the end of the evening, he reflects.

When choosing the performers for next year’s little Christmas parties, the staff and their wishes will be consulted, Sandström plans.