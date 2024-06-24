Home page World

Four-year-old Christian suddenly goes missing at a lake in the middle of a wilderness full of bears and snakes. His parents feared for their child’s life for hours.

Fresno County – The nightmare of every parent has become reality for the mother and father of four-year-old Christian: During their vacation, their child disappeared without a trace. They were on a camping trip to Huntington Lake, a reservoir in Fresno County in California (USA).

It happened on June 21, 2024, when the parents were briefly distracted, reports ABCNewsAn extensive search operation was immediately launched involving 70 rescue workers, dogs and a helicopter.

Christian (4) disappears at a campsite in the middle of the wilderness

However, the search was extremely difficult due to the dense undergrowth and the steep and rocky terrain. In addition, Huntington Lake is located in a dangerous area anyway. As Lieutenant Brandon Pursell told the US broadcaster, bears, big cats and snakes live there. The rocky and uneven terrain can also cause people to easily slip or fall.

Little Christian (4) suddenly disappeared at a campsite at Huntington Lake in the US state of California. The area is known for bears, snakes and big cats. © Montage: Screenshot/Fresno County Sheriff’s Office/Lakeshore Beach, Huntington Lake

After around 22 hours of searching: emergency services find the boy – video shows emotional scenes

Another problem was that little Christian was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt at the time of his disappearance and had neither food nor water with him. Despite the great efforts of the rescue workers, they were unable to find any clues to Christian’s whereabouts on the first night. But around 22 hours later, the long-awaited breakthrough came: the rescuers are said to have repeatedly called the boy’s name – and at around 8 a.m. he finally answered. “We were lucky that the boy called back when the search teams called for him,” reported Pursell. ABCNews.

As the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Christian had been hiding all night and was hungry and tired, but otherwise unharmed. A video shows the visibly exhausted boy being carried by several rescue workers down a hill to police cars at the side of the road. He is holding a piece of bread in his hand. In another moving scene, the parents take their son in their arms again.

Authorities appeal to parents

According to the Californian authorities, ABCNews all parents, especially at campsites, have to keep an eye on their children. A moment of inattention can lead to a catastrophe. In little Christian’s case, everything turned out well, but for his parents these were probably the worst hours of their lives.

