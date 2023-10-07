The kidnapper of little Charlotte Sena has been traced and arrested: the 9-year-old girl had been missing since last Saturday

The small one Charlotte Sena she was found alive, hiding in the closet of her captor’s camper. The 9-year-old girl disappeared in New York last Saturday and the news quickly spread around the world.

Charlotte Sena was camping with her companions at Moreau Lake. The minors had just returned from a bike ride when the 9-year-old girl decided to do it one last lap alone. But she never returned to the campsite. The parents are worried alerted the police.

In a short time, the agents started the search and searched for the little girl throughout New York, managing to track her down two days later. That same night, the family received a note written by a man, with a ransom demand. Investigators analyzed the paper and found some Fingerprints. They traced it to a 47-year-old man named Craig Nelson Ross Jrarrested in 1999 for a less serious crime: driving while intoxicated.

Once at the man’s house, the officers searched every corner and managed to find the little girl hidden in the locker of a camper, parked at the back of the house.

How’s the little one? Charlotte Sena

The minor was immediately taken to hospital for all the necessary checks and then returned to the arms of her mother and father. Fortunately, her health condition was good. The kidnapper is in custody, however the charges against him are not yet clear. They will be released in the next few days more details on the story.

The news of the little girl’s discovery has warmed the hearts of thousands of people around the world. There are so many missing children, never found, that little Charlotte’s story has rekindled hope in the hearts of many parents.