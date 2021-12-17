The new cabinet wants to use billions of euros extra to tackle the growing inequality of opportunity in education: from now on every child should be given the same opportunities. But will that work with this coalition agreement? Thijs Bol, educational sociologist at the University of Amsterdam, is skeptical. “These are really good intentions and there is a lot of money. But it is still very unclear how they want to do it.”

Bol, who conducts research into learning disadvantages and inequality of opportunity in education, is not negative, he says. “Compared to the previous government, more attention is being paid to education and more is being invested in it. But the question is what will become of it. Money alone will not solve the problems. The previous coalition agreement also dealt with pre-school care and broad first-year classes. Not much has happened with that recently.”

And then there is “the elephant in the room”: the teacher shortage. That has increased significantly, according to research this week. In the big cities, an average of 15 percent of the classes do not have a qualified teacher. The problem is even greater in schools in deprived areas. “The approach to inequality of opportunity starts with good teachers,” says Bol. “Without teachers you can think of what you want, but not much happens.”

In the coalition agreement, the teacher shortage is explicitly mentioned once. The coalition writes that it wants to ‘stimulate’ the expansion of contracts. In other words, teachers have to work more hours.

Bol calls it painful that the teacher shortage does not have a prominent place in the agreement. “We have known for years that there is a shortage and that it is rising rapidly. Then you have to come up with more than saying that teachers have to work more.”

The government wants to increase the salaries for teachers in primary education by aligning them with those of their colleagues in secondary education. Does that help?

Bol: “That’s great, but you can’t solve the problem at the macro level. There is also a shortage of teachers in secondary education.” And take the coalition proposal for the ‘rich school day’, in which children can receive homework support and play sports at school. “Beautiful plan, but it takes place in schools, while they often do not have the basics in order.”

The so-called early childhood education advocated by the cabinet helps against inequality of opportunity, says Bol. Children who speak little or no Dutch at home come to primary school with a language delay and it is very difficult to catch up. “Pre-school education can really make a difference, but it has to be done right. And the pre-school care does not exactly have a surplus of qualified employees.”

