Looking for housing is not like before. That the coronavirus has changed the preferences of Spaniards regarding the house where they want to live is undoubted at this point. And it is also true that, in this context, single-family homes have emerged as a new real estate gem. “The new market derived from the health situation, with the search for larger homes in indoor and outdoor areas, is giving rise to this interesting effect,” defined the latest report from the associations and colleges of real estate agents in Catalonia (API Catalunya) . Having more square meters and a piece of your own outdoors where you can spend a confinement has been on the rise in recent times. However, the boom that these types of houses experienced in the final stretch of last year is beginning to show signs of fatigue.

“It is possible that the search for this type of housing during the last quarters has produced a certain degree of exhaustion of the product,” says the latest real estate registry statistics, relative to the first quarter of this year. Between January and March, 21% of the houses that changed hands were single-family, according to the registrars. The percentage is historically high, the highest third quarter in a statistical series dating back 15 years, but back from the previous two quarters. That is why, when looking for explanations of why demand is high, but not as high as at the end of last year, analysts point to the shortage of houses to satisfy everyone who wants to buy one.

Real estate portals know a lot about supply and demand, which try to anticipate market trends with a click of a button. Idealista and Pisos.com agree on one thing with the registrars: single-family homes lived their golden months in the second half of last year and have started 2021 somewhat looser. The data provided by both portals to EL PAÍS, which are not comparable to each other because they measure different things, point to last summer as the moment of maximum splendor of single-family homes in Spain.

This is how it is collected, for example, by Idealista from its stock (the number of houses that are advertised). 32% of the properties offered by that portal in all of Spain last April were villas, compared to 34% in February 2020, the month before the first state of alarm. In other words, the offer has fallen by two points. At the same time, contacts, which measure the number of interactions with ads, have risen four points in the same period – from 25% in February 2020 to 29% this April – although it is true that they reached their peak ( 35% of the total) in August of last year. The same curve describes, although with different percentages, the disaggregated data for the municipalities of Madrid and Barcelona.

And, according to Pisos.com, it’s not just about percentage changes, but about a lower volume of single-family homes in absolute terms. That portal indicates that in February of last year it had almost 180,000 houses on offer (it is not specified that they are single-family, but it is understood by opposition to the category of flats, which are buildings in collective blocks). Last March, the offer had fallen to less than 150,000, a reduction of 16%. And even more abrupt has been the decline in the supply of houses in the provinces of Barcelona (about 12,000 last March, 30% less than before the pandemic) and in Madrid (about 5,500 and almost 40% less than before the pandemic). In short: there is less supply than before the pandemic, but more demand.

Difficult adaptation

Adapting the market to the new devotion to single-family homes is not easy. To build new homes, the development process takes years and starts with the purchase of the plots, designed for a specific product. “If you transform a floor designed to build in height to a single-family development, you lose time that goes against the profitability of the project,” indicates a manager of the sector on condition of anonymity so as not to identify his company. The same source points to another reason why it will be unlikely to see drastic business decisions: “There is a strong demand for high-end single-family homes, but it is not easy to anticipate if that demand will last long, while the demand at height is more than enough, ”he explains.

In fact, in a recent study by Idealista, he pointed precisely to a return of a certain demand towards cities, where normally single-family homes are scarce while apartment blocks abound. With data from May, the portal highlighted that 43% of property searches were concentrated in provincial capitals, five percentage points more than a year ago and already very close to the 44.1% that this indicator marked before the pandemic.

And yet other data suggests that developers have not overlooked the turnaround. According to data on new construction visas from the Ministry of Transport, between January and March permits were requested in Spain to build 6,071 single-family homes, 17.6% more than in the same period of 2020. Meanwhile, permits to build flats in blocks fell 5.6%. The market, at its own pace, moves to try to respond to the greater demand for single-family homes, generally larger than flats, which translates into higher sales amounts. A lode too juicy to miss.